OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee is set to address the media at 2:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He’s expected to discuss Washington state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the Governor is expected to address the state’s current schooling situation. Getting children and teachers back into classrooms has been a major talking point of state government officials including Gov. Inslee himself.

Schools throughout Washington state, including Benton and Franklin Counties, are preparing for a normalized school setting instead of the distance learning model that many educational institutions throughout the nation have adopted.

For many schools, hybrid learning seems to be the best route for the time being. Instead of bringing all students into classrooms at once, classrooms will be filled at half capacity with half of the class learning remotely from home. Inversely, some schools have decided to bring all students in with in-person learning for some portion of the day and distance learning for the second portion of the day.

Each school district is operating differently, but each is responding to instructions from the Washington state Department of Health (DOH). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also provided guidance to return to in-person learning nationwide now that vaccines have become more readily accessible for people throughout the state.

The Governor will also be joined by a team of three panelists who will answer questions and contribute to the dialogue. The DOH’s Deputy Secretary for COVID response, Lacy Fehrenbach will be in attendance. Enumclaw School District Superintendent Shaun Carey will also be made available. Lastly, Sarah Sutton of the Health Commons Project will join the governor’s address today as well.

