Instacart donates $50k to shooting victim’s fund amid nationwide support

RICHLAND, Wash. — Donations continue flooding the fundraisers set up for the Instacart victim in the recent Fred Meyer shooting in Richland.

Instacart was among the latest of donators, giving $50,000 dollars to a GoFundMe, writing:

To the Krumbah family – On behalf of the entire Instacart community, our hearts are with you during this unimaginably difficult time. We’re thinking of Justin and we’re here to support you. — The Instacart Team

Other Instacart shoppers from across the country have also given thousands of dollars in support, spanning from California to Hawaii to New York, and more.

Instacart CEO Fidji Simo released this statement in wake of the shooting:

“We are heartbroken as we mourn the loss of a member of the Instacart shopper community. Our deepest sympathies go out to Justin Krumbah’s family and loved ones, and all those grieving in the aftermath of this tragic shooting. This kind of violence is truly incomprehensible, and we’re deeply saddened by this devastating event. Our teams are working with law enforcement and the Fred Meyer team to assist in any way we can in this investigation. We’ve reached out to Justin’s family to offer our support and ensure they have the resources they need during this incredibly difficult time. We’re also in touch with members of the Instacart shopper community who were in the Richland area at the time of this incident to make sure they have the time and resources they need as they work to process and recover from these terrible events.”

