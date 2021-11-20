Instruments & catalytic converters stolen from Boys & Girls Clubs in Kennewick

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A triad of bicycle-riding suspects broke into the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties’ location in Kennewick to steal roughly $6,000 worth of musical equipment and catalytic converters from vans used to bus young children around the community.

According to the Kennewick Police, the three suspects forced entry into the Boys & Girls Club’s storage unit in the early morning hours of November 9, 2021. They took large quantities of musical instruments and associated equipment.

“The replacement cost of the stolen property will directly impact the services provided to our community’s families and youth,” KPD Officers said via social media.

One of the suspects cut the catalytic converters from the transport vans while their accomplices used bikes with an attached trailer to take items from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.

Kennewick police officers say that the suspects entered and exited the facility on foot. They have not arrested anyone in connection with this incident.

If you have any information that may contribute to this criminal investigation, you’re urged to contact Kennewick police dispatch at 509-628-0333. You may also submit tips anonymously online at www.kpdtips.com.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

