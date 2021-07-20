Intoxicated driver arrested for swerving across lanes, hitting parked car in Kennewick

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An unidentified driver was arrested by Kennewick Police after swerving across lanes and crashing into a parked car while driving under the influence.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police Department, the accident occurred at night on Monday, July 19. A witness saw the driver in a black Dodge Nitro swerving into a lane of oncoming traffic before striking a parked Mazda on the side of the road at the intersection of N Yelm St and W Clearwater Ave.

Kennewick police officers were dispatched and sent to the scene of the accident where they found that the parked car was pushed into the roadway.

Authorities say that police conducted an investigation at the location of the incident where they deducted that the driver had been under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, which assuredly played a factor in the accident.

The driver, who Kennewick Police decided not to ID, was booked into the Benton County Jail on an investigative hold for driving under the influence.

According to the Benton County Jail roster, three people were booked into the jail for driving under the influence in the past 24 hours: A 36-year-old man, a 69-year-old man, and a 47-year-old woman.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will[ be issued if pressing information is announced by the proper authorities.

