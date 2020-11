PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police responded to a car that crashed into a concrete wall over the weekend.

According to the Pasco Police Department, it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16. The driver was making a left turn from Sandifur Parkway and lost control, crashing into the wall on Road 76.

No one was injured. The driver was arrested after an investigation into alcohol impairment.

