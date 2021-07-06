Intoxicated pedestrian hit by three cars on Highway 240 near Columbia Park

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A pedestrian under the influence of drugs or alcohol was hit by three separate cars while standing in the roadway of the State Route 240 on-ramp from Edison Street on Monday night.

According to a release from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the pedestrian was standing on the highway’s on-ramp around 10:56 p.m. on July 5, 2021. At the same time, three vehicles were headed westbound on Highway 240 from the Edison St on-ramp.

An investigation by WSP Troopers determined that the individual was struck by the first vehicle, a 2020 Toyota Camry driven by a 19-year-old from Kennewick. The teenager was not injured in the collision and will not face any charges.

RELATED: Kennewick police arrest 19-year-old suspected of DUI, hit-and-run

Then, authorities say that the pedestrian got up and began running back into the roadway, where they were struck by two other vehicles: A 2001 Mercedez-Benz E Class sedan driven by a 32-year-old Kennewick man and a 2005 Chevy Malibu hatchback drive by a 34-year-old Richland woman, who placed the 9-1-1 call. Neither of these individuals was reported injured from this incident.

WSP Troopers did not reveal any identifying information about the pedestrian who was struck, but they were transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be evaluated and treated for their injuries. Charges are pending against this individual and the cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are announced.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Franklin County investigation justifies 2019 deputy shooting of Ex-marine, details released

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.