Introducing ‘Sir Plows-A-Lot:’ WSDOT’s newest tow plow

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has officially named its new tow plow.

“Sir Plows-A-Lot” now joins the agency’s fleet alongside Plowie McPlow Plow and The Big Lewplowski.

Naming WSDOT’s plows has become somewhat of a tradition. Each time the agency adds a new piece of equipment to its lineup, they allow members of the public to submit names. They narrow it down to a smaller list and then put it up to a vote.

It's time to reveal the name of our 3rd Tow Plow! Sir Plows-A-Lot! Congratulations to all of you who voted in our March Madness polls! It will be joining our other two named Tow Plows – Plowie McPlow Plow and The Big Leplowski to help keep our roads clear. pic.twitter.com/MAjqjLtdKQ — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 29, 2021

RELATED: Sir Plows-a-Lot? Snowbegone Kenobi? Help name WSDOT’s new plow

The most recent vote was done March Madness-style. WSDOT organized its finalists into a bracket and narrowed it down through a series of Twitter polls.

Towbi-Wan-PlowNobi, the Fast and the Flurryus and Bow Chicka Wow Plow were some of the names that made it to the Sweet 16, but Sir Plows-A-Lot was the overall winner.

The new tow plow has hit the streets and as tempting as it might be, WSDOT asks that you keep your distance in order to keep drivers safe on the road.

LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS TEAM:

RELATED: WSDOT East: ‘The Big Leplowski’ will join ‘Plowie McPlow Plow’ on the snowy roads this year

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.