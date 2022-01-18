Investigation forces closures in Benton City

by Neil Fischer

BENTON CITY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has closed several streets in Benton City due to an ongoing investigation early Tuesday morning.

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the investigation, but have not heard back.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office provided limited details around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is taking place in the area of 9th Street and Sun Valley Way in Benton City.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the roadway between 9th and Babs Ave., to 9th and Chris Ave. will be blocked.

Drivers are asked to use detours and avoid the area if possible.

