KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are investigating what they believe was an intentional fire set at a local business in late November. Now, they’re hoping that Kennewick residents have information that could help them solve their case.

According to a social media post from the Kennewick Police Department on Monday, the arson was committed at a business on the 1200 block of W 4th Ave on November 27, 2021.

KPD investigators provided the two images as shown above—though neither of them is particularly clear.

One shows the suspect in a long, black coat, a dark-colored beanie and what appear to be white/light grey athletic shoes. It’s extremely difficult to distinguish any details about their face or other identifiable traits from this image.

The second image is even more blurred and fails to show any traits to identify the suspect besides the fact that they have lighter skin and a white symbol on their shirt under that coat.

Anyone who may be able to recognize this individual is urged to contact their local authorities immediately.

The best way to do so is by calling the Kennewick Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line at (509) 628-0333.

If you’d prefer to leave an anonymous tip, you may do so by visiting www.kpdtips.com.

