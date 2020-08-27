Investigators trying to determine what caused Benton City fire that killed woman, two teens and child

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a mobile home fire in Benton City that claimed the lives of a woman, two teenagers and a child, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Benton County firefighters and deputies responded to a burning home at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park at 12:52 a.m. Heavy flames coming from the burning home and threatening other buildings in the mobile home park.

Once firefighters were able to go inside the home, they found four people dead. The sheriff’s office has tentatively identified them as a woman, two teenagers and a child.

Their names will not be released until next of kin is notified. An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

The fire damaged a neighboring home where a family of nine was living, the American Red Cross confirmed. That family received assistance from the Red Cross at the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

