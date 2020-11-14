iPlay Experience reopens with state-of-the-art ball pit sanitizer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s been eight months since iPlay Experience has heard the sounds of children playing.

“I’m excited, I love this place!” four-year-old Willow said.

Supervisor Nathalia Tamasa’s family owns the business. She said they hadn’t even been open for a year when they had to close.

“It was a dream of ours for a very long time, we were finally able to make our dream come true and then to have it kind of taken away from us was very hard and very frustrating,” she said.

They took that frustration and turned it into something positive. Nathalia’s dad, along with others, created a one-of-a-kind ball pit sanitation device. As kids throw balls into the goals, they’re pushed through tubes and into a U-V light sanitizer. Then they’re blown back through the tubes and into the pits.

“We decided that we needed something that was able to keep kids safe and keep our facility clean while they’re able to play,” she said.

iPlay Experience is operating at 25 percent capacity, they encourage social distancing and everyone must wear a mask. The only exception is for children 12 years old and under; they may remove their mask if they’re on the three-level structure. As per CDC guidelines, children under two do not have to wear a mask. You may also remove your mask when drinking or eating.

“Having somewhere where they can come and escape and play in a safe way is really important,” Nathalia said.

The supervisor said before the pandemic, their cleaning schedule was rigorous. Now, they’re constantly sanitizing and closing down during the week for cleaning.

“We’re gonna be disinfecting all frequently touched areas throughout the day, then we’ll be closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for deep cleaning of the park,” she explained.

Before you visit, make sure to reserve a spot online at their website.

Nathlia said she and her family were nervous to reopen but they hope their dream can be a haven for others in the Tri-Cities.

“I love this place!” Willow said.

“We took our time to, you know, not kinda let this put us down but instead, find ways to build us up and come back brand new and better,” Nathalia said.

