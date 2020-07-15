Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park closed as COVID-19 cases increase in Kittitas Co.

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park in Ellensburg is now closed until Kittitas County starts to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

According to the health district, Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson directed the City of Ellensburg to close all access to the park, which includes Carey Lake.

“We are seeing an increase in cases associated with social gatherings,” said Dr. Mark Larson. “I’ve made the decision to close the park until our numbers are back down to 25 cases per 100,000 residents. This number was the requirement from the state for Kittitas County to be approved for Phase 3 and helps us gauge the level of disease in our communities.”

The health district said the reopening of Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park will be reevaluated weekly.

“We know that this decision may be difficult for those who recreate at this park. We want to remind everyone to connect with friends and family and enjoy activities in a safe way to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 for yourself and for others. This includes masking and continuing to social distance,” the health district said in a press release.

For those in Kittitas County who have questions, you can contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.