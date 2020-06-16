Is the ‘CHOP’ here to stay? City adds concrete barriers to Seattle’s occupied protest zone

Q13 NEW STAFF by Q13 NEW STAFF

Courtesy: Q13 News

SEATTLE (KCPQ) — The occupied protest zone in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood known as the CHOP is getting some extra safety measures from the city.

Tuesday morning, the Seattle Department of Transportation added concrete barriers to the edges of the six-nine block protest zone surrounding the abandoned SPD East Precinct, a sign that the city could be letting the protesters stay long-term.

The barriers will help to prevent cars from driving through the protesters, which happened last week, while also leaving a travel lane for emergency responders.

Although the occupied protest has remained largely peaceful since it popped up more than a week ago, residents and business owners have raised safety concerns over police response times tripling and officers not responding to calls inside the zone.

Police Chief Carmen Best said officers will enter the zone for life-threatening incidents, but otherwise 911 callers must coordinate with police to meet outside the boundaries.

2) Barriers help prevent cars from driving into protesters (a very real threat as we have already seen), while still allowing a lane of travel for emergency responders. pic.twitter.com/qz7HYVr21F — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 16, 2020

Best said last week that it wasn’t her decision to abandon the East Precinct and let protesters take over the area.

“If you’re asking about the current situation, it’s not one that I like. We do have to make sure we balance public safety with our ability to engage with the people who are there,” she said while speaking to the media Monday afternoon.

The protesters have said they’re trying to show how society can manage without police intervention, but the movement has gotten a lot of national attention and drawn scorn from President Trump.

Trump has repeatedly called the protesters anarchists and threatened to intervene if Gov. Jay Inslee and Mayor Jenny Durkan allow it to continue.

Story courtesy of our news partner Q13 FOX News

Comments

comments