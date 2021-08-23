“It can save entire communities:” Inslee reacts to FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

by Dylan Carter

Rachel La Corte Washington Gov. Jay Inslee approaches a podium outside of the governor's mansion on the Capitol campus Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. Inslee held the outdoor news conference to urge people to get vaccinated and to socialize and conduct business outside as much as possible to help slow further the spread of COVID-19.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — After the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday morning, Washington Governor Jay Inslee rejoiced; calling it “a great milestone in our fight against this deadly pandemic.”

Gov. Inslee instituted an indoor mask mandate for the entirety of Washington state that took place on August 23—the same day that the FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine. Washington’s coronavirus case rates are spiking once more with unvaccinated citizens accounting for the majority of cases and hospitalizations across the state.

Here is the statement from Governor Inslee in its entirety:

“The Food and Drug Administration’s full authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine today is a great milestone in our fight against this deadly pandemic. People who get vaccinated should be more confident than ever in the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine. It does not just save the lives of individuals; it can save entire communities from further devastation. “More than half of American adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID, either through the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The result is that at least 170 million Americans, and more than 4 million Washingtonians, have robust protection from this virus. We can already see this in the fact that 95% of COVID hospitalizations in our state are among the unvaccinated. It is clear there is no safer, faster or more effective way to stop the transmission of this virus than through vaccination. “Washingtonians can make informed decisions about getting this preventative treatment. Talk to your health provider about whether this is the right decision for you.”

Previously, the Pfizer vaccine was conditionally approved due to the dire circumstances imposed by the pandemic. However, the vaccine underwent a wide range of tests leading up to its conditional approval. Now, the FDA has enough information and time to confirm that the vaccination is safe and federally approved for use.

According to the FDA, more than 200 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been distributed thus far. The United States is the first country in the world to fully approve the shot, Pfizer’s CEO announced in a recent statement.

If you or a loved one would like to find a COVID-19 vaccination clinic near you, click here.

