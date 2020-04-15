It’s a….. Ciara and Russell Wilson reveal gender of baby ‘number 3’

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Singer Ciara and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson announced they are having a baby boy!

The happy couple revealed the gender of their new baby in a sweet video posted to their social media pages Tuesday morning.

Ciara announced she was pregnant with baby “number 3” in January. The couple welcomed their first child, Sienna Princess, together in 2017. Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

