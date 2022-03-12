‘It’s a second chance:’ New safe house for previously incarcerated people to open in April

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Inside of a large green and white property on Morain Loop in Kennewick is a breeding ground for second chances.

It’s the soon-to-be home for the Restoration Center at Moraine Manor, a safe house aimed at providing around 60 previously incarcerated people with tools for success in their next life chapter.

Kevin Yarbrough, the director for Word of Mouth Ministries, said the nonprofit is “committed to working with broken individuals.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic is down but we’re still faced with a pandemic of drug abuse and homelessness,” Yarbrough said.

Organizers began cleaning out the property last December, with a goal of officially opening the house in April.

They’re working with the Washington State Department of Corrections to figure out who will be able to come in.

“It’s not just a room, it’s a home,” said business manager Tekkra Nicholls. “We are working with the people coming out of prisons or jails and giving them a second chance to do better.”

One of the people appreciating his second chance is Stephen Linn who was released just a couple of weeks ago.

“I’ve done a lot of wrong in my life and it’s time I did something right,” Linn said.

Now, he’s spending his days volunteering at the restoration center to help get it ready.

“Drugs, prostitution, homelessness, everything like that, bringing in a program like this in this facility itself with 60 beds opening up is going to be a help not only for those people but for the community,” Linn said. “It’s going to get those people off the streets, help those people get on to better lives, help them have a better future.”

According to Nicholls, the house is meant to “empower” one to “become the absolutely amazing person that you’re meant to be.”

But in order to achieve that goal, they need support from the community.

That’s why they’re hosting a cornhole tournament on March 12 to raise funds for needed items at the house.

It will be held at the HAPO Center (TRAC) from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and cost $35 dollars per player.

Members of the Tri-City Rush professional indoor football team will also be participating.

“I’m super excited,” Defensive Specialist Zeus Jackson said. “We went in and saw the people in here that’s helping to make this happen and it’s like, wow, this is amazing. I’ve seen the vision as soon as I came through the door.”

Yarbrough added that “it’s awesome to be a part of something bigger than us.”

“We want to make a change in the community and they say it takes a village,” Nicholls said.

If you want to donate items, goods, or financially, you can call 509-987-5131.

The restoration center is located at 1213 N Morain Loop in Kennewick.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.