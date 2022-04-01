It’s BAAAck! Tri-Cities 17th annual Send A Friend A Goat campaign kicks off

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — If you’ve ever wanted to send someone a baby goat, here’s your chance.

Starting in just a couple of weeks, the Wishing Star Foundation’s (WSF) 17th annual ‘Send A Friend A Goat’ campaign is kicking off.

From April 11 through April 15, you will be able to pay for a Nigerian Pygmy goat to be delivered to someone of your choosing in the Tri-Cities.

The goat delivery costs $75 dollars each and the animals come from Benton City. You also have the option to order ‘Goat Insurance’ for $100 dollars, preventing a goat from being delivered to you. The recipient who has been “goated” will be asked to donate any amount to pay for the removal of the goat.

“In addition, to live baby goat deliveries, Wishing Star will also be sending goats on the virtual

platform! These virtual talking goats will be available for Mother’s Day deliveries on Sunday

May 8th. Each message is $25 for one virtual goat delivery or $60 for three virtual goats. This is

another opportunity to send a loving message for Mother’s Day with a talking virtual baby goat!” a news release said.

All of the donations raised will go toward funding a wish for people ages three to 21 who are either terminally ill or who are battling a life-threatening illness.

Officials said the average wish costs about $7,500 with an additional $3,500 leveraged in

the form of in-kind donated goods and services from the community.

For Pasco resident and Wish Kid Landen Schroeder, getting his Subaru “souped-up” was exciting.

“When you go through a surgery like that whether it’s small or big, you can feel alone and you have your ups and downs and whatnot,” Schroeder said. “But there are so many people that I can go to now. You know they have your back and it’s just great.”

Now, he’s what the WSF calls a “goat wrangler,” helping volunteer and deliver the goats around the community.

“I like to help other people because I’ve been in their position whether it’s medically or not,” Schroeder said. “It’s really nice to be able to help other people that are in similar or different situations than I’ve been in.”

For Cindy Guthrie-Tripp, the director of community partners and development for the WSF, the goat campaign is “just a huge hit.”

“Everybody smiles and laughs,” Guthrie-Tripp said. “Kids are so innocent and when they hold these little furbabies of which they’ve never held, so different from a bunny or a dog, it’s just a whole different experience for them. It’s associated with the WSF and so that’s what those wishes are is giving these kids hope.”

Last year, the campaign raised about $100,000 dollars. This year, they’re aiming even higher with a goal of $150,000 dollars in donations as currently there are 34 children in the Tri-Cities area waiting for their wishes to be granted.

If you want to send a friend, a family member, a coworker, or even an enemy a goat, officials said you should sign up sooner rather than later as time slots fill up quickly.

You can do so by clicking here.

If you want to help out and get involved, WSF is still searching for volunteers or goat wranglers.

You can contact Cindy Guthrie-Tripp at cindyg@wishingstar.org or (509) 744-3411 for more information.

