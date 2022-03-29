‘It’s heartbreaking’ Local parents react to daycare video

by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. — In a video posted to SnapChat, now shared to Facebook, a caregiver at KinderCare Daycare in Richland off of Torbett Street is shown pouring water on a sleeping child’s head.

Some comments from parents said they hope it’s just an isolated incident and their children love their teachers at KinderCare Torbett.

Others saying they’re not surprised.

“I was shocked, it’s very disheartening to see that these people are still there as caregivers and that some of the kids who were there when I was there are still there and being mistreated. Working at KinderCare is a new kind of crazy everyday,” Brittany Scott, a former employee said.

Scott worked at KinderCare Torbett in Richland in 2019, she also took her daughter there for daycare.

She said the experience was traumatizing.

“Whether it was putting kids in time out that was completely inappropriate or them flicking and smacking kids. There was a lot of teachers who thought it was appropriate to spray children with water bottles,” she recalled.

On top of that, Brittany said her daughter as inappropriately touched in the bathroom by another child.

“I was begged not to call CPS, as they have their own protocol to follow and nothing ever came from it,” she said.

Mother Cecelia Simpson-Russell who used to live in Richland, also took her son to that location.

She said she was heartbroken to see the video and it raised suspicion about her son’s time in their care.

“It’s like it’s okay, it’s fine you just have attachment anxiety, you’re fine and he would just like grab the car seat and would not let me take him out and I had to peel him out and as soon as he’d seen the girls, he did not want to go to them,” Cecelia said she and her husband just thought their son had separation anxiety.

Cecelia said when she tried to use part-time, state pay, she got hit with fines worth hundreds of dollars and was told they wouldn’t let her son back into the daycare.

“They’re like well because you didn’t give us two weeks notice, that he’s not coming back you have to pay the fine I was like what no you said he wasn’t allowed to come back the next day,” she said.

We reached out to KinderCare Corporate about the video, who replied with this statement.

Man breaks into daycare in Kennewick

“This weekend a concern was raised about the interactions one of our teachers had with a student. We take all concerns seriously and have a specific protocol we follow when a concern is raised. Part of that protocol includes informing the families of any children involved about the situation and reporting the concern to licensing, which we did over the weekend. We also placed the teachers involved on administrative leave while we and licensing look into the concern.”

The Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families said they cannot comment on ongoing CPS investigations.

Both mothers said their trust has been tarnished when it comes to finding care for their children.

“It’s absolutely terrifying, because I did my research, I made sure this place was going to be a safe environment for my baby,” Cecelia said.

“It’s heartbreaking, especially as parents our one thought throughout the day is, is our child safe, and it’s clear to see at this center, not,” Brittany said.

You can look up any Washington daycare here to see past complaints and inspections.

KinderCare Torbett only had one past complaint since 2019.

