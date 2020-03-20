‘It’s just not true’: Washington National Guard reassures it’s not invoking martial law

The Washington State National Guard wants to dispel false information spread online.

If you’ve heard any news of the military invoking martial law- or military rule- that information is not true.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Washington National Guard said, “Emergencies are scary enough. Let’s not add to the fear by spreading misinformation.”

The tweet goes on to say they will be ready to serve and assist you if and when they do become needed.

Emergencies are scary enough. Let’s not add to the fear by spreading misinformation. @WANationalGuard is your neighbor, your friend and we want what’s best for our communities – we live here too. Let’s put aside the rumors about martial law or military rule. IT’S JUST NOT TRUE. — WA National Guard (@WANationalGuard) March 20, 2020

