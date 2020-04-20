It’s National Volunteer week! Recognizing local Red Cross volunteers who continue to help during COVID-19, and how you can join the team

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Emergencies don’t stop during the coronavirus pandemic and neither do our local red cross volunteers’ hard work.

They are still providing care and comfort to people in our community after disasters of all sizes, including floods and house fires.

There are over 200 volunteers in the northwest region and in March alone, they have helped 240 people during crises.

Due to safety measures during COVID-19, they have transitioned to online help, including Duty Officers who work-from-home to support disaster services, but they are always looking for more volunteers especially for their Disaster Action Team.

Long-time volunteer, Brian Opitz, shared that his parents were both volunteers and took him to a mass care event where he got to help feed people. Now, he is a part of the Disaster Action Team and is an instructor for new volunteers. “It’s infectious, you just want to keep coming back to provide help for the community,” said Opitz.

Executive Director, Michele Roth, added that, “5% of Red Cross volunteers nationally are 24 years and younger. You can help with the youth club or youth council and there are lots of different opportunities to get involved and grow into a disaster volunteer.”

Shannon Lewis, volunteer coordinator, said one of the most impactful moments as a volunteer was when she was deployed to wildfires in Pateros. “I went back a year later and I saw one of my clients in the grocery store, and she recognized me and gave me a hug. That makes it all worth it.”

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer with the American Red Cross, visit RedCross.org/Local/Washington to apply and they will find the best position for you.

