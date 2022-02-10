‘It’s not a joke’: Selah police chief highlights severity of accidental high school bomb threat

by Emily Goodell

SELAH, Wash. — Investigators say a student unintentionally prompted a bomb threat scare and full evacuation Tuesday at Selah High School after misplacing a handwritten note he meant as a joke to his friends.

“Especially today, we take these very, very seriously — any sort of a threat,” Selah Police Chief Dan Christman said.

Christman said the student was hanging out with friends Tuesday morning and as a joke, wrote a note suggesting there might be a bomb inside the school.

“He, in fact, informed us that he did author the note, but that it was by no means serious,” Christman said. “He didn’t intend on it being shared outside of that circle.”

However, by about 9:30 a.m., the note was discovered by another student and the situation quickly escalated. Christman said the student turned the note over to their teacher, who sent it to staff working in the front office, who called 911 operators, who dispatched the Selah Police Department to investigate.

Police arrived, assisted with the evacuation, and secured the scene before making sure all students, staff and faculty were out of the building. After they were sure, officers began to search for a bomb that wasn’t there.

“What appears—on the front end—to be just a joke between friends, turns out to deploy lots of police resources from multiple jurisdictions, the evacuation of a school, the interruption of a school day,” Christman said.

Investigators were able to get some information about the young man who may have been responsible for the note. After locating him, they questioned the student and determined the bomb threat wasn’t credible.

Just before noon, the young man was in custody and police allowed the rest of the students and staff to enter the high school and resume classes.

Christman said the juvenile was released to his parents, but still may face charges in connection with the incident. He said investigators are continuing to work on the case and will send their report to the juvenile prosecutor’s office for review.

“I think the message here, of course, is it’s not a joke and the people who are responsible for the care of the students are not going to take it that way,” Christman said. “Ultimately, it could change a person’s life — and not for the better.”

