‘It’s not impossible’: Yakima Valley College scholarships help ‘Dreamers’ pay for books

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley College is offering scholarships to help pay for books and fees for students who may be ineligible for other financial assistance due to their citizenship status.

“All undocumented students who are committed to attending YVC and who fully comprehend the challenges to come can make their educational dreams a reality,” Beyond Dreaming Scholarship Coordinator Marivy Vasquez said.

The Beyond Dreaming Scholarship program provides eligible students with a little more than $1,000 a year to help them pay for books, fees and other educational expenses not covered by tuition.

Vasquez said since its creation in 2016, the program has provided scholarships for 50 students, allowing them to focus on their studies instead of worrying about how they’re going to afford textbooks.

YVC graduate and Beyond Dreaming Scholarship recipient Xochilt Lopez said prior to receiving financial assistance, she had anxiety surrounding purchasing expensive textbooks — some priced at $300 each.

“Beyond Dreaming helped me with financial aid because I needed more support as a WASFA student,” Lopez said. “It helped me out of stress. I always worried about how I should buy my textbooks. The aid helped me focus on my classes.”

Lopez earned her GED moved from Mexico to Yakima to be closer to her family, learn English and pursue higher education. She enrolled at Yakima Valley College in winter 2015 and began taking English Language Acquisition classes.

“It’s not easy, but it’s not impossible,” Lopez said.

By summer 2021, she had earned a certificate in the I-BEST business management program, earning a certificate and graduated with her associate’s degree.

Lopez said her college experiences gave her a passion for helping other students, which led her to start working for a coalition dedicated to promoting racial and economic equity in education.

According to its social media page, Communities for Our Colleges is “coalition of organizations and unions committed to defending and improving Washington State’s Community & Technical Colleges

“I know that the system is hard for all people — for all students — to learn,” Lopez said. “But I know that education is very important to open the doors.”

Lopez is also taking online courses at Washington State University Global Campus to get a bachelor’s degree in political science to help her better advocate for legislative reforms to improve educational opportunities for students.

“Many students believe that their undocumented status will prevent them from attending college,” Vasquez said. “These students may live in fear of being exposed and deported should they apply.”

Vasquez said it’s important for potential students to understand that it’s illegal for colleges to report a student’s immigration status without their permission.

“When you give them the reassurance that they’re in a good place, that they’re in a community that is a safe place for them to feel that they can be themselves, they can actually dream to have a career, a good job,” Vasquez said.

To be eligible for the Beyond Dreaming Scholarship, a college or high school student must have submitted the Washington Application for State Financial Aid for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Students must also plan to attend YVC in the fall, winter or spring quarter and take 10 or more credits per quarter. For more information, contact Beyond Dreaming Scholarship Coordinator Marivy Vasquez at 509-574-4701 or mvasquez@yvcc.edu.

