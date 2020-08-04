It’s Primary Election Day in Washington state

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – Tuesday, August 4 is Primary Election Day in Washington state.

If you still have your ballot you can return it to any ballot drop box location in your county.

You can also appear in person at your county auditor’s office or voting center to update your registration and receive at ballot up to 8 p.m.

Benton County has temporary voting center set up at the old Chuck E. Cheese at 2610 North Columbia Center Boulevard in Richland.

Staff at the center can help you with replacement ballots and there’s accessible voting units for voters with disabilities.

To find your nearest polling place and for more information about what’s on your ballot visit www.votewa.gov

