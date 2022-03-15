‘It’s super exciting:’ Some gyms drop mask requirement as WA mandate lifts

PASCO, Wash. — After Washington’s indoor mask mandate was recently lifted, one Pasco gym is seeing immediate effects.

At Planet Fitness, dozens of people fill the exercise bikes, treadmills, and other equipment.

For Club Manager Cristian Santoyo, it’s a welcome sight after the past couple of years.

“Members are definitely very excited now that they’re able to workout without a mask,” Santoyo said. “We’ve had a lot of members who definitely did stop becoming because of it.”

Santoyo said a few members even told him they were “counting down the days” until the end of the mandate.

“We’ve had a lot of members who definitely did stop coming because of it. They either canceled or just full-on stopped coming,” Santoyo said. “It’s definitely been a lot busier since it was announced.”

For Mario Hernandez, who tries to go to the gym nearly every day, the lifting of the mandate encourages him to come more often and stay “even longer.”

“I’ve gotten the vaccine and everything so it doesn’t really affect me too much but for others, if they want to put it on, it’s on them,” Hernandez said, noting that he still feels safe inside of the gym.

Members are still required to disinfect equipment after they’re done with paper towels and sanitizer provided by the Pasco gym’s multiple cleaning stations.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) also requires masks to still be worn in certain settings like health care, long-term care, and correctional facilities.

“Per federal requirements, masks also continue to be required on public transportation and in transportation hubs. Local health jurisdictions, some school districts, and individual businesses may still choose to require masks,” the DOH said.

