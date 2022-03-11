‘It’s the biggest honor:’ 12 Mid-Columbia teachers celebrated at 24th annual Crystal Apple Awards

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — You know the tradition of giving a teacher an apple?

For 24 years, the Educational Service District 123 (ESD) has done just that with its Crystal Apple Award.

Over 200 educators in nine districts across the Mid-Columbia region have been recognized for their excellence in the classroom and the impact they’ve made on students.

On Thursday night, 12 more joined the list during a special ceremony.

“All teachers are wonderful. This is just acknowledging a few every year of all the amazing public educators that we have,” said Molly Curtiss, the director of communications for ESD.

School districts nominate the candidates in the fall. Winners chosen receive a Crystal Apple Award, a $1,000 dollar check, and gift cards to local businesses.

“I think every year when the winners show up at the ceremony beforehand, without fail, there’s, always the sense of ‘Oh my gosh,’ I never realized this was such a big deal,” Curtiss said. “It’s just so special for them to be able to gather with their family and friends. Different teachers will have an entire class show up sometimes or they’ll have some of their teaching colleagues show up, and so to be presented and honored… it’s just a really neat recognition.”

One of the awardees this year is Maria Nuñez, a World Languages Spanish teacher at Pasco High.

“To me, teaching is one of the most rewarding careers that exist,” Nuñez said.

Nuñez’s extensive teaching career is coming to an end this year so when she found out she was a recipient, it was the icing on a 30-year cake.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the school district and by ESD. I cannot describe enough the feelings and the emotion,” Nuñez said. “There are so many great teachers in the school district, so to be singled out among them, that’s the biggest honor. It’s amazing.”

2022 Crystal Apple Award winners:

Monica Armstrong, Columbia Elementary and Early Childhood School, 3 rd Grade Math (Columbia-Burbank)

Grade Math (Columbia-Burbank) Leslie Parker, Finley Elementary School, 4 th Grade English Language Arts (Finley)

Grade English Language Arts (Finley) Ken Holton, Amistad Elementary School, 5 th Grade (Kennewick)

Grade (Kennewick) Kimberly Cruz, Lisa Stade, Araceli Chavez, and Joni Ashley (teacher team), Kiona-Benton Elementary School, K-5 th Grade Support Intervention Specialist Team (Kiona-Benton City)

Grade Support Intervention Specialist Team (Kiona-Benton City) Julie Nuntananusit, Connell High School, 9 th -12 th Grade English Secondary Language (North Franklin)

-12 Grade English Secondary Language (North Franklin) Heather Ochoa, Hiawatha Elementary School, 6 th Grade (Othello)

Grade (Othello) Maria Nuñez, Pasco High School, 9 th -12 th Grade World Language Spanish (Pasco)

-12 Grade World Language Spanish (Pasco) Dan Norris, Housel Middle & Prosser High School, 6 th -12 th Grade Band (Prosser)

-12 Grade Band (Prosser) Carolyn Leggett, Hanford High School, 9th-12th Grade Algebra I, AP Statistics (Richland)

