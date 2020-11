‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dies at 80, ‘Jeopardy!’ confirms

‘Jeopardy!’ confirmed on Twitter that star host, Alex Trebek, died early Sunday morning at his home surrounded by family and friends.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.

TMZ reported the news at 9:25 a.m. Sunday, stating that Trebek was 80-years-old.