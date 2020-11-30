‘Jeopardy’ resumes production Monday with series of interim hosts

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Eric McCandless This image released by ABS shows contestant Ken Jennings with a trophy on "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time." Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement.

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Production of ‘Jeopardy!’ will resume on Monday, weeks after after longtime host Alex Trebek died of cancer.

RELATED: Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80 of pancreatic cancer

Last week, the show announced that upcoming episodes will feature interim hosts until a permanent replacement is chosen. Ken Jennings, who holds the all-time record for most consecutive games won and claimed the show’s ‘Greatest of All Time’ title, will be the first host.

RELATED: Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host; long-term replacement to come later

‘Jeopardy!’ will air 10 of Trebek’s best episodes the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. His final week of episodes will air the week of Jan. 4.

The first week of guest-hosted shows will air the week of Jan. 11.