Jets arrive for annual air show over the river

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The boat races might be canceled due to COVID-19 but the air show is still happening!

Demo jet teams arrived Thursday and started preparing for a busy three-day weekend of performances over the water.

Typically their summer schedules are packed, but the pandemic changed those plans.

“This is our fifth airshow this season so we’re traveling a lot less than we normally would, based off of the type of airshows that can have good separation,” said Capt. Kristen “BEO” Wolfe. Capt. Wolfe is the pilot and commander of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, and the Air Force’s first female pilot to hold the position.

Despite having fewer shows, she’s excited to fly over the Columbia River.

“Doing an over water show is always really cool because you have a huge line of people that you’re performing for but also this one’s unique because there’s people on both sides of the water which is something we haven’t done this season or seen,” said Capt. Wolfe.

Air show goers can also look forward to seeing three different fighter jets and a P-51 performing, something that normally doesn’t happen because of busy schedules.

Click here for more information on the show, including the safety protocols in place.

