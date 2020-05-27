JK Rowling releases children’s book ‘The Ickabog’ online for free

Rowling started writing “The Ickabog” while she was still completing the original Wizarding World series, and intended to publish it following the seventh — and final — “Harry Potter” book.

It is her first book aimed at children since “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

The new story will be serialized, with a chapter or more posted on “The Ickabog” website every weekday from Tuesday to July 10, according to Rowling.

Rowling said she read the story aloud to her children during the writing process, and believes this makes it a good story for serialization.

The author also said it is suitable for those aged seven and above to read themselves.

“The Ickabog is a story about truth and the abuse of power,” wrote Rowling.

“To forestall one obvious question: the idea came to me well over a decade ago, so it isn’t intended to be read as a response to anything that’s happening in the world right now. The themes are timeless and could apply to any era or any country.”