Joe Biden endorses Jay Inslee for governor

“Governor Jay Inslee is a national leader during the COVID-19 crisis and is building an economy that works for everyone in Washington state. As Governor, he delivered results for working families – expanding health care, passing paid family leave, providing sick leave to every Washington worker, and making historic investments in transportation and education. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Inslee has shown strong, steady leadership to protect Washingtonians. I am proud to endorse his candidacy and look forward to working alongside him to further expand access to health care, rebuild a strong economy, and continue the global fight against climate change,” said Biden.

RELATED: Inslee, Culp agree to televised gubernatorial debate Oct. 7