Jose’s Taco Truck burglary caught on security camera in West Richland

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: West Richland Police Department, Facebook

Image credit: West Richland Police Department, Facebook

Image credit: West Richland Police Department, Facebook





RICHLAND, Wash. — One of the Tri-Cities’ beloved food trucks was broken into early on Wednesday morning, and West Richland police investigators need the community’s help to bring the burglar to justice.

According to a social media alert from the West Richland Police Department, the burglar broke into Jose’s Taco Truck at 4:26 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26. They did not publically identify what objects were stolen or if any sum of cash was taken from the vacant truck.

READ: Teen burglar arrested one day after visiting Southridge High campus, locking down neighboring schools

Video evidence shared online by West Richland Police shows the masked suspect wearing a camoflauge hoodie and distinguishable shoes with an identifiable backpack.

WRPD investigators have not indicated that they have any leads on who this man might be, and are turning to the community for help figuring out who this burglary suspect might be.

Anyone with information about this burglary is urged to contact the West Richland Police Department immediately. You may do so by contacting their non-emergency dispatch line at (509) 628-0333.

RECENT: The West Richland Police Department unveils new state-of-the-art facility

If you decide to call, remember to cite Case No. 22-00408 so that dispatchers can help you submit your tip.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Richland burglar arrested in heated police altercation for felonious interaction with ex-wife

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.