Just Joel’s owner announces $3,000 reward for Kennewick cat killer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel’s Cafe in Kennewick, offered a $1,000 reward out of his own pocket Sunday for information leading to the arrest of a local cat killer.

Within a couple hours, Watson said he received messages from Kennewick mayor pro-tem and prominent business owner Steve Lee, Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care and a community member named Jeremiah Griffith — all of whom were interested in adding to the reward.

Together, they’ve raised $3,000 for the name of the person responsible for mutilating four cats in Kennewick in the past couple weeks.

The first mutilated cat was found decapitated cat on its owners property near the Kennewick Costco. The next was found cut in half near 37th and Vancouver, according to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.

Then on Sunday, the shelter said two more cats were found cut in half in Kennewick — one near 17th and Kellogg and another on Parkhill Drive.

“I couldn’t imagine if somebody killed my animal,” Watson told KAPP-KVEW.

Watson said he found the crimes disgusting, so he wants to make the person responsible pay for what they’ve done. He said with the pandemic and current social climate in the Tri-Cities, this is the last thing the community needs.

He said if the culprit is an adult, they deserve the full extent of the law and if they’re a child, they may need serious intervention.

He said he’s already received at least 500 messages on Facebook from people thanking him for trying to save their cats.

The Kennewick Police Department is investigating these killings.

