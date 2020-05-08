Just Joel’s owner plans to ‘pay it forward’ after landlord gives him free month’s rent

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just Joel’s owner Joel Watson plans to “pay it forward” after his landlord gave him a free month of rent for his restaurant.

Watson told KAPP-KVEW his landlord, Jiffy Car Wash owner Roy Hulburt, stopped by the diner on Kennewick Avenue Wednesday to deliver the news.

A fellow small business owner, Hulburt reportedly told Watson that he helped him out by paying the rent during a critical time a few years back, and Hulburt wanted to do something nice in return.

Watson said he was shocked and overwhelmed by the gesture.

A known philanthropist in the Tri-Cities community, Watson said he feels karma is on his side. He said now, he has an extra $1,500 to spend and plans to pay it forward by using it for more good deeds.

