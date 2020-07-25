Just Joel’s owner using ‘cat killer’ reward funds for donation to humane society

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Back when Kennewick police were investigating the possibility of a serial cat killer on the loose, Joel Watson raised thousands of dollars in reward money for information leading to an arrest.

Watson, owner of the beloved diner Just Joel’s, was adamant about getting the cat killer of the streets, and several community members contributed big bucks to support his cause.

After more than half a dozen mutilated, dead cats turned up, police concluded — based on expert analysis at WSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine — that coyotes were to blame for their slayings.

When this news broke, Watson contacted the donors and offered their money back, but some of them told him to keep the money and use it for good.

On Friday, Watson said he was going to spend the remaining $700 dollars from the reward fund on the Benton-Franklin Humane Society. The humane society told him they needed pet food and toys.

So, Watson went to Paw’s Natural Pet Emporium, which gave him a discount on the supplies he planned to donate.

“I’m just trying to do the right thing, you know what I’m saying?” Watson told KAPP-KVEW.

Watson is no stranger to supporting people in need.

Last year, Watson teamed up with other local business owners to pay off thousands of dollars in student lunch debt. He has also raised money for Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties and Chaplaincy Cork’s Place, a children’s grief counseling center. He is a regular advocate of “paying it forward” as well.

Shout out to Steve ! They gave me a huge discount and we were able to make all this happen… #SupportLocalEverything Posted by Just Joel's on Friday, July 24, 2020

