Just Joel’s school fundraiser goes beyond $25k

KENNEWICK, Wash. — “Beats by Joel” has now raised over $25,000 with less than 400 donors to buy local students headphones who are having to distance learn because of the virus.

Just Joel’s owner Joel Watson started the fundraiser just before the weekend in the hopes of raising $5,000.

It raised over $20,000 in the first 24 hours on the Facebook page, with thousands more of cash donations not included.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Wilson expressed his gratitude towards the community for supporting the kids.

He’s excited to distribute the supplies and funds to the school districts in the area.

As of right now the fundraiser has raised $26,040 on Facebook.

