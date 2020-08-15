Justice for Gordon Whitaker demanded in Kennewick

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Protesters rallied in front of the Kennewick Police Department building Saturday afternoon and demanded justice for the death of Gordon Whitaker.

Whitaker, who was 45-years-old, was shot and killed by Kennewick Police in February.

Around 30 protesters marched from Keewaydin Park in Kennewick to the Kennewick Police station around noon Saturday.

Protesters carried signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” and “Justice For Gordon Whitaker.”

Speakers used bullhorns to direct chants such as “say his name, Gordon Whitaker” and “justice for who, Gordon Whitaker.”

Protesters are now directing chants towards the Kennewick Police Department building. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/krqBFIyjAB — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) August 15, 2020

In a Blackformation Facebook group that planned the event, a picture of Whitaker was posted with writing that read, “we demand justice for Gordon Whitaker.”

The picture also said “we demand the immediate and permanent removal of all three officers involved.”

Organizers of the event were asking the crowd to sign a petition which included things like the Kennewick Police Department immediately wearing body cameras, the dismantling of the Special Investigation Unit, and that all evidence in an officer involved shooting be made available to the public.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments