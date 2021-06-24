Juvenile motorcyclist hospitalized after losing control of vehicle in College Place

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — A juvenile driver was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon after losing control of their motorcycle and suffering injuries.

According to a press release issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the driver was headed southbound on State Route 125 at Commercial Dr in College Place around 3:22 p.m. An investigation by WSP Troopers determined that the driver lost control of their vehicle and went off the roadway. Authorities say that the vehicle came to rest in a nearby ditch.

WSP Troopers determined that the driver was going too fast for their conditions at the time of the crash.

Being that the driver was a juvenile, their name has been redacted from the report at this time. However, authorities did determine that impairment from drugs/alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The motorcyclist did wear a helmet that was compliant with U.S. Department of Transportation requirements.

This juvenile motorcyclist was transported to Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center to be medically evaluated and treated for their injuries. The current condition of the injured individual has not been released as of Wednesday night.

This is a breaking news story. An update or follow-up will be issued if further details are provided by local authorities.

