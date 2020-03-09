Pasco K-9 Eddie takes a ride in a sidecar, checking off another bucket list item

RICHLAND, Wash. — K-9 Eddie is back at it again with another bucket list item. This time, it’s riding in a sidecar.

Eddie has been marking off bucket list items since the beginning of the year. The viral-sensation doesn’t have long to live due to cancer. His foster mom, Kristi Kesler, is making the most of his life. The honorary K-9 got the chance to ride in a sidecar on Sunday afternoon thanks to a community member.

“Lot of things checked off his bucket list and I heard this was one of them was riding in a sidecar,” said Mike Wingfield, who volunteered to take Eddie for a ride. “And so I’ve got a sidecar and I love dogs and I really like pit bulls. They’re a great breed.”

K-9 Eddie enjoyed the breeze in his fur as people smiled at him while he was sitting in the sidecar with Kesler. Wingfield said Eddie did great in the sidecar.

Eddie isn’t done with his bucket list. Kesler said he’ll be taking a Water2Wine cruise next month.

