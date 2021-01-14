K9 discovers more than 1lb of meth in storage locker

Photo Courtesy of the Walla Walla Police Department.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A K9 named Watts with the Walla Walla Police Department discovered over 1 lb of methamphetamine in a storage unit.

On January 13, 2021, Street Crimes Detectives gathered intel that suggested illegal drugs were being held inside a storage unit in College Place.

That’s when Officer Eric Eastman and his trusty hound, Watts were brought into the loop. The duo visited the storage facility and Watts sniffed around for the scent of drugs that he’s been trained to detect. It became evident to Officer Eastman that Watts found what he was looking for in one of those lockers.

Once a warrant was approved by a judge, authorities searched the storage locker and found approx. 1.25 lbs of meth, a firearm and personal documents. Those 1.25 lbs are the equivalent of 1,200 dosages, which suggests an intent to distribute these drugs.

The storage locker is connected to Seth Cory Cuhna, a 35-year-old from the WW region, who was “lodged in the Walla Walla county jail on different charges,” according to the news release.

As per the authorities, probable cause charges were submitted on Cuhna for unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.

