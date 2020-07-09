K9 Foundation Yakima Valley receives $2,500 grant to help local law enforcement

YAKIMA, Wash. — A local non-profit organization dedicated to helping police K9 units has received a $2,500 grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services.

The funding comes from the Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant Program, which was launched to help support non-profit organizations that are meeting the essential needs of rural communities during the pandemic.

K9 Foundation Yakima Valley was chosen for the support it provides to the police K9 units at the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, which are funded through donations.

“We are honored to provide a Rural Community Grant to the K9 Foundation of Yakima Valley to provide ongoing support to those who protect and serve,” said Beth Johnson, Northwest FCS Marketing Coordinator.

Fern Hart, the foundation’s executive director, said the foundation has not been able to conduct its usually fundraising efforts because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as as such, this is the first funding it’s received this year.

“To be able to raise money in a pandemic is sort of unheard of, so I was really proud,” Hart said. “I would have been grateful for anything.”

Hart said the money will be split evenly between the Yakima Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and will go toward providing food, protective equipment and other necessary items for the police K9units.

