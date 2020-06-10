K9 Garrett helps arrest driver after chase reached speeds above 100 mph

PC: Adams County Sheriff's Department

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. – A police pursuit through multiple counties early Wednesday morning resulted in a wreck.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the chase started in Franklin County when the driver, Benjamin Garfield, tried to escape police while driving “well over 100 mph.”

The pursuit continued through Grant County, and then to Adams where Garfield wrecked his motorcycle before trying to run away.

K9 Garrett was called in and helped apprehend Garfield by biting him on the left arm and taking him to the ground.

Garfield was arrested on a felony warrant on top of fresh charges for eluding and resisting arrest.

“Awesome job by all our Deputies, Grant County Deputies, Adams County Dispatcher and of course our K9 team Garrett!!!!” Adams County deputies wrote in a Facebook post.

