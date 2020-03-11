Kadlec adjusts visitor guidelines over concerns of the coronavirus and flu

RICHLAND, Wash. — Due to concerns over the coronavirus and prevalence of influenza in the community, Kadlec Regional Medical Center has adjusted their visitor guidelines.

As of Tuesday, Mar. 10, Kadlec asks that patients only bring guest with them when they visit. This applies to the following locations:

the hospital campus in Richland

the Freestanding Emergency Department in Kennewick

any Kadlec Clinic, Urgent Care or Express Care Clinic

Kadlec Healthplex

Kadlec Outpatient Imaging Center at 945 Goethals

Tri-Cities Regional Surgery Center, Kadlec Ambulatory Surgery Center

In addition to limiting guests, Kadlec also asks that anyone with a cough and fever within the past 48 hours, please not come into the Kadlec facility unless they are seeking medical care. If you have these symptoms and are seeking non-emergency care, please call ahead before coming in.

At the hospital, the Orchard Pavilion entry near Swift Blvd. and Stevens Dr. will be closed so all patients must come through the Main Entrance at Vineyard Pavilion.

If you are a patient seeking emergency care, you may still enter through the emergency department’s separate entrance.

