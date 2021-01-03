Kadlec announces the first baby born in 2021

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

The Martinez Family

Born at 4:47 a.m. on January 1st, Annabelle Rose Martinez holds the title for the first baby of the year at Kadlec.

Her parents, Natalie and Oscar Martinez, said they were “overjoyed with happiness.”

“We knew her due date was Dec. 31, 2020, but never expected her to be born on the first of they new year,” Martinez said. “After the unexpected year that we had in 2020, we are so happy, blessed and thrilled to begin the first day of this new year with our little girl.”

Annabelle Rose joins her big sister, Elena, who the family said “can’t wait to meet her.”

“We can’t imagine the new year starting in a better way,” Martinez said.

