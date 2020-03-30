Kadlec emergency department tent ready to be utilized, if necessary

RICHLAND, Wash. – Kadlec Regional Medical Center has set up a tent outside of their emergency department. However, they said they haven’t had to use it since putting it up about a week ago.

The hospital said it’s set up for a “what if” scenario.

“So far it hasn’t been needed, but obviously it will stay up and be put into place as needed and be put into service as needed,” said Kadlec’s Communications Director, Jim Hall.

Hall said they’re meeting with leaders through Kadlec every day – multiple times a day as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change.

“Constantly evaluating the supplies and equipment and patient load, and to this point, with what’s happened with the reduction of the elective surgeries around the state, I think that has helped keep the patient volumes manageable,” he explained.

When it comes to bed space, Hall said “so far so good” as the best way to describe it.

While the ER tent has not been used, another tent is up. It’s placed at the Urgent Care Clinic in Kennewick for patients who are referred for respiratory symptoms.

Kadlec has seen an overwhelming response from the community in donations and love.

“When they [staff] see the community respond like it has, it frankly is breathtaking to be quite honest,” Hall said. “Thank you to everyone working 24/7.”

Hall said the hospital continues to be ready for whatever comes their way.

“Just making sure that the appropriate work is done at the appropriate time, and certainly there’s a lot of time, energy and expertise being brought to the table within the Kadlec system and our larger Providence system to make sure we are as prepared as we can be for whatever happens,” Hall explained.

The community has donated thousands of items to all the local hospitals.

If you would like to donate items such as hand sanitizer, N95 masks, gloves or more – bring them to the Franklin County Emergency Management Building in Pasco between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

