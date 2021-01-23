Kadlec Regional Medical Center hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. – In a vial designed to ward off COVID-19, healthcare workers find renewed hope and a sign that we’re closer to putting the pandemic behind us.

“Everyone’s just excited that the vaccine has arrived, that there is an opportunity for them to receive the vaccine,” Director of Nursing Molly Calhoun said.

Calhoun is grateful for people like Allen Pardini and Gary Leingang, who not only care about fighting COVID-19, but want to protect others.

“All of these wonderful stories, where it’s caring not just about their own personal health and safety, but those of the community as well so it’s been wonderful to see,” Calhoun said.

RELATED: Washington ranks 37th in nation for percentage of vaccine doses used, vows to do better

“I think it’s great, I think a lot of people need to participate in this,” Allen added.

“If this means getting back to normal, and the shot I just received, I didn’t feel a thing,” Gary said.

Both men said for them, the pandemic hasn’t been easy to get through.

“Well we’ve been stuck inside like pretty much everybody else,” Allen said.

“We haven’t been able to go places that we’ve talked about going in the past; it’s been a little tough,” Gary added.

But, with one out of two shots, they’re ready to get back to normal.

READ MORE: Here’s when and where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

“I think is great, it shows that technology is moving very rapidly and I think that’s great,” Allen said.

“I think it’s a huge step in getting back to where we need to be you know so, I think it’s real important,” Gary added.

Molly said they hope to hold another vaccine clinic, but it all depends on what they’re sent from the state.

“We recognize the need and we are doing everything we can to get it out in a safe equitable manner,” she said.

The Washington DOH has released the Vaccine Finder for the state, however, many places in Benton and Franklin County are full. Make sure to check back frequently to make an appointment.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.