Kadlec Regional Medical center raises a flag for Breast Cancer Awareness

Health experts urged women who need to, schedule a mammogram; they have implemented cleaning measures to make ensure the safety of patients

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. – With October in full swing, Kadlec Regional Medical Center has honored the victims and survivors of Breast Cancer.

On Monday, they raised a flag above their hospital which has a the pink ribbon. Health experts also hoped it would remind women who qualify, to get a screening, even during the pandemic.

“It’s important to realize during the time of this pandemic where everybody is affected that breast cancer doesn’t sleep and it doesn’t wait, annual screening mammography saves lives,” said Dr. Timothy Gormley, MD.

Kadlec Hospital has a dedicated mammography service. Experts say the recommended age to start getting one is around age 40, but if you have a family history of early age breast cancer, to contact your healthcare provider.

