Kadlec surgery director honored as one of the top African American leaders in health care

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Kadlec employee has been recognized as being among the nations top African American leaders in health care.

Kadlec Director of Surgery Centers, Gary Richberg, received the honor from Becker’s Healthcare.

“I think it means that I’m recognized for being a leader within health care, somebody who cares about patients, quality care, and our industry,” said Richberg.

Becker’s list highlights African American leaders across the country who influence organizations and advocate for future generations.

Before Richberg arrived at Kadlec in January, he had been recognized by Becker’s multiple times, but he said it’s more important to continue to raise the bar.

“I think it’s important to make sure you’re delivering on your promises that you want to see quality health care at a lower cost and that’s my goal to make sure each and every patient that comes through our facilities receives high quality care and a low cost,” said Richberg.

Richberg told KAPP-KVEW that he’s always wanted to lead people, a passion that started while in the U.S. Navy. He said he has noticed the leadership that Kadlec has shown in the community.

“I think Kadlec is really committed to diversity,” said Richberg.

