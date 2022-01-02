Kadlec welcomes first baby of the New Year on Saturday

by Margo Cady

Image courtesy of Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

RICHLAND, Wash. — The newest addition to the Koester family made her debut in a big way: she’s the Tri-City Region’s first baby of the new year.

“[We’re] starting the year off with a bang,” said Leah’s Dad, Robby.

Leah Koester was born at 12:01 a.m. at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Leah is the 3rd child to parents Lisa and Robby Koester of Hermiston Oregon. She joins her brother Jake, 16, and Reigh, 7.

“She had to make her grand appearance early,” said Lisa.

