Kadlec welcomes first baby of the New Year on Saturday
RICHLAND, Wash. — The newest addition to the Koester family made her debut in a big way: she’s the Tri-City Region’s first baby of the new year.
“[We’re] starting the year off with a bang,” said Leah’s Dad, Robby.
Leah Koester was born at 12:01 a.m. at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Leah is the 3rd child to parents Lisa and Robby Koester of Hermiston Oregon. She joins her brother Jake, 16, and Reigh, 7.
“She had to make her grand appearance early,” said Lisa.
READ MORE FROM THE KAPP-KVEW STAFF:
- Kennewick seamstress’s larger than life ballgowns go viral on social media
- 2 dogs lost in Kennewick house fire on New Year’s Day
- Rollover crash kills Pasco man on New Year’s morning
- ‘Sounds of combat:’ Beware of fireworks impact on local veterans during NYE
- Domestic violence offender punched, spat on Pasco officers during heated arrest
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.