Kamiakin High School math teams win big at virtual state championships

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kamiakin High School math students are making the community proud.

According to the Kennewick School District, Kamiakin’s math team were big winners at the state championships.

“What do you get when you add Kamiakin High School’s math team plus the state championships? Victory!” the district wrote on their Facebook page.

Their 9th and 10th grade team won the regional and state divisions at the recent virtual ‘Math is Cool’ competition.

KHS’s 11th and 12th graders also won their regional division, and placed third in state.

Three math team members earned special honors:

Parker Florence, a freshman, won first place in the algebra division.

Parker Vladimiroff, a sophomore, placed third in the calculus division

Packard Stephenson, a sophomore, placed fourth in the calculus division.

The math team also includes Sterling Cannon, Brendan Dunlap, Ryan Kirby, Timothy Le, Genevieve Parker, Nathan Bailey, George Cicotte, Jed Evans, Jonathon Howell and Aileen Wang-Nava. Coaches are Alyssa Adler, Jenny Byrd and Linda Stephenson.

Following their winnings, these math students are still adding to the success of others by virtually mentoring younger math teams at Amon Creek Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary School.

