Kamiakin HS Boosters to host 25th annual golf tournament

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In an effort to support sports programs at Kamiakin High School, the school’s athletic boosters are hosting the 25th annual Randy Dolven Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, August 20.

According to the Kamiakin High School Athletic Boosters, the annual “scramble-style” golf tournament will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Canyon Lakes Gold Course near Southridge. The $100 entry fee, which benefits various athletic programs for the high school, secures a place in the tournament and includes a prime rib and salmon dinner at the end of the event.

This is the Booster Club’s No. 1 fundraising event each year. The money gathered for this event will be pooled to offer three $2,000 scholarships for Kamiakin High School student-athletes. Funds will also be put toward athletic equipment, transportation, post-season costs, and other essential costs for Kamiakin sports teams.

This event has been named after Randy Dolven, who event organizers described as “a driving force for Kamiakin athletics, and a devoted supporter, from the time the school opened in 1970 until his passing.” Dolven passed away in March 2020.

If you’d like to learn more information about the event or receive a registration form, you can email kahsboosterclub@yahoo.com or visit the Kamiakin High School Booster Club’s Facebook page by clicking here.

